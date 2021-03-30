AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF remained flat at $$32.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $32.78.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

