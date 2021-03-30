Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.15% of Akouos worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKUS shares. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akouos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

AKUS stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Akouos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.