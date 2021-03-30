Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 9,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,949. Akouos has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akouos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

