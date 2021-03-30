Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 2779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 383,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

