Alchemint Standards 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,504.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $290,366.13 and $1,504.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00057976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00257847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00907997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

