Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $19.25 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

