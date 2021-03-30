Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 507.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

