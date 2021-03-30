Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.86 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $464.08 million and approximately $66.86 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00233565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.00890395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00075951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.