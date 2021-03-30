Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Cut by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 212,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

