Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

