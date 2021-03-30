Amalgamated Bank Has $137.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.2% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

