American International Group Inc. Sells 1,756 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

