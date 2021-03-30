American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of ANAT opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. American National Group has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $116.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.
American National Group Company Profile
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.