American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ANAT opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. American National Group has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $116.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

