American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 506,513 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 101,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $237.73. 190,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,523. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

