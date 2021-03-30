Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $226,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,424.61 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $599.78 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,451.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

