Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

