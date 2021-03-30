Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

