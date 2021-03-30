Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 58,417 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,417 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

