Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,726 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bunge worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $4,002,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 306,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $4,965,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.