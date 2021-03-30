Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 89,762 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 125.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,762 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $22,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $196.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

