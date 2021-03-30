Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

AES opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

