Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $239,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,607. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.14. 94,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,876. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

