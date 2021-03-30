Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,179. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

