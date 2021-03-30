Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 897,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,091. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

