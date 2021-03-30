Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post $375.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $378.40 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $258.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,029. The company has a market capitalization of $755.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

