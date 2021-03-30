Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $424,626.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Insiders sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013 over the last three months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

