Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $424,626.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Insiders sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013 over the last three months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit