Analysts Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $23.33

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 1,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,116. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.