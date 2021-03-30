Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $119.83

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $314,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,547. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

