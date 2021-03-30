Analysts Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) PT at $30.09

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

HTA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 1,469,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.40 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,122,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

