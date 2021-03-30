Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,202.50

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,202.50 ($67.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 25.45 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,574.55 ($72.83). The stock had a trading volume of 254,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,362. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,267 ($55.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,536.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,808.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit