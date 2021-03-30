Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,202.50

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,202.50 ($67.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 25.45 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,574.55 ($72.83). The stock had a trading volume of 254,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,362. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,267 ($55.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,536.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,808.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

