Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$28.98

Mar 30th, 2021

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.98.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.65. 4,973,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,882,693. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The stock has a market cap of C$40.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -38.69%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy

