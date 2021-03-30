Analysts Set Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,481,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,899,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,430,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Vasta Platform by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,180,000.

NASDAQ:VSTA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,872. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

