Analyzing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $326.31 million 1.85 $9.36 million N/A N/A Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.26 -$130.13 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 3.18% 9.55% 3.16% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Pintec Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; and operates online portfolio, including sify.com and samachar.com, gateway to the Internet by offering communication and search tools. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company has a strategic business cooperation with Fullerton Credit; and cooperation with Aspire Holdings Ltd. to develop advanced fintech solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

