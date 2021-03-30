Analyzing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.65% 6.33% 3.32% Niu Technologies 7.46% 20.60% 10.52%

This table compares Subaru and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $30.77 billion 0.50 $1.40 billion $0.92 10.77 Niu Technologies $298.24 million 8.33 $27.30 million $0.36 92.42

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Subaru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Subaru and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 1 1 0 0 1.50 Niu Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Subaru.

Volatility & Risk

Subaru has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Subaru on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; and engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; and NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 235 city partners and 1,050 franchised stores in approximately 180 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 29 distributors in 38 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

