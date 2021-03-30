Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $739,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.