AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.49 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

