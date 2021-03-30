AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.49 million.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday.
Shares of ANGO stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
