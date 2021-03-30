Animalcare Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ANCR opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.42 million and a PE ratio of 199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.57. Animalcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.34).

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

