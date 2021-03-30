Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,813 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

