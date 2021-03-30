APIX (APIX) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, APIX has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $1.77 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,962.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00632533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

