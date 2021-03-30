Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Shares of AINV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

