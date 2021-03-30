Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.