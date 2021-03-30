Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.90 on Monday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $193.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.