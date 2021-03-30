Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $59.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,682,662. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

