ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $240,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

