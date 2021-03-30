Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $690,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 699,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 297,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $50.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

