Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,008 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $231.35. 4,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.28 and its 200-day moving average is $192.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

