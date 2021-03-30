Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 8,581 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

