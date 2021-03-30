ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 540,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $10,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $8,576,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 400.0% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYA opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

