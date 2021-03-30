Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 6.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 281,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 9,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

