Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

